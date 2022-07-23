 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 108 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dolly Schilousky

CLEARWATER — Services for Dolly “Dot” Schilousky, 84, formerly of Ewing, will be Thursday, July 28, at Church of Christ in Ewing with the Rev. Wes Thompson officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery. Dolly Schilousky died on Friday, July 22, 2022, at Laurel Hillcrest Care Center.

STANTON — Graveside memorial services for Loren Carroll, 71, will be conducted with military honors at 11 a.m. Friday, July 29, at the Stanton Cemetery in Stanton.

OSMOND — Services for Margie A. Thomsen, 83, Osmond, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

WAKEFIELD — Services for Marcia Nelson McCall, 55, South Sioux City, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, July 25, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in rural Wakefield. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in rural Wakefield.

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

WAYNE — Services for Mary Wacker, 91, formerly of Battle Creek, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. Mary Wacker died Friday, July 22, 2022, at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion.

WAUSA — Services for Florence Peters, 92, Wausa, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in rural Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa.

NORFOLK — Services for Katherine M. Perrigan, 76, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Will Perrigan will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

CLEARWATER — Services for Joan Hoffman, 98, Clearwater, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Joan Hoffman died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh. Memorials are suggested to Arbor Care Center in Neligh, Antelope Memorial Hospital and St. Croix Hospice.

Durean A. Volk, 57, Houston, Texas, formerly of Norfolk, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, at home in Houston.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

