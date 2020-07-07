Dixie Worth

SPRINGVIEW — Private services for Dixie L. (Boyd) Worth, 78, Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 9, at New Hope Community Church in Springview. Public burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery at Springview.
Limited public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a 6:30 p.m. prayer service at Hoch Funeral Home. Visitation will continue an hour prior to services Thursday at the church. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
She died Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Rock County Long Term Care Facility in Bassett.
Memorials have been suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.