Dixie Wiedeman

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF EASTERN
NEBRASKA...
* Affected Area...In Nebraska, Wayne, Boone, Madison, Stanton,
Cuming, Platte, Colfax, Dodge, Washington, Butler, Saunders,
Douglas, Sarpy, Seward, Lancaster, Cass, Otoe, Saline,
Jefferson, Gage and Johnson.
* Winds...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this
afternoon, becoming northwesterly at 15 to 25 with gusts to 45
mph between 8 PM and 1 AM.
* Relative Humidity...15 to 25 percent.
* Impacts...Any fires that ignite may spread rapidly and exhibit
extreme fire behavior.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&