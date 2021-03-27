Dixie Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, Norfolk, are pending with Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
NORFOLK — Services are pending for Marjorie M. (Richtig) Scholl, 76, Norfolk, with the Home for Funerals. She died on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.
SPENCER — Services for Wesley Sedivy, 87, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Butte Healthcare in Butte.
BASSETT — Services for William J. “Bill” Sybrant, 76, Bassett, will be at 2 p.m. Monday, March 29, at the Sybrant Community Church near Bassett. Burial will be in the Sybrant Cemetery.
ALBION — Services for Eli J. Porter, 9-year-old son of Jon and Joann Porter of Albion, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion. The Rev. Carolann Hopcke will officiate with burial at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.
CREIGHTON — Services for Deborah “Debbie” Kuhlman, 66, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Zion Lutheran Church in Creighton. The Rev. Donna Fonner will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
CLEARWATER — Services for Brian Groteluschen, 58, Clarkson, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in the Ewing City Cemetery.