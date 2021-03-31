Dixie Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dixie J. Wiedeman, 87, of Norfolk will be 11 a.m. Monday, April 5, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery will occur at a later time.
Visitation with family will be one hour prior to service at the church. Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.
She died Thursday, March 25, 2021, at The Monarch in Lincoln.
1933-2021
Dixie Joy was born in Battle Creek to Roy and Wilma (Hiner) Schacher on Aug. 5, 1933. She graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1950.
Dixie married the love of her life, Edwin Wiedeman, on Nov. 12, 1950, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple was blessed with three children, Roger, Rhonda and Pamela.
She was a stay-at-home mom until going to work at Dale Electronics in 1969, working there for 25 years. Her children were the joy of her life and she attended all their activities. Also, Dixie loved music, camping and traveling with the family. For 24 years, the couple wintered in the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, where they attended many “music jams.” For years, they went to country music and blue grass music festivals in the Midwest. In her 70’s, she decided to learn to play the guitar to accompany her singing. When at home, she attended the music “jams” at the Tilden Library and Oakdale Community Center for years. She performed with the “Gloryland Band” that played at area nursing homes.
She loved going to Las Vegas with her mom. They would fly out once a year for a few days with her daughters. Her family will forever fondly remember Dixie for her coffee cakes, bread stuffing and rice soup.
In 2011, Dixie was diagnosed with mucosal melanoma. Dixie endured several surgeries, radiation and chemotherapy but the cancer continued to grow.
Dixie was a caring person, who was willing to help friends and was a friend to all that knew her. She was a life time member of the Northern Hills PTA, the VFW Auxiliary and the American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, Roger Wiedeman of Omaha; daughter Pamela (John) Van Cleaf of Lincoln; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and brothers JR (Carole), Gary and Jim (Annie) Schacher.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents, husband, daughter Rhonda (Mark) Miller and sister Gloria.
