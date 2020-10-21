SEWARD — Services for Dixie Giebelman, 82, Lincoln, formerly of Norfolk and Utica, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward. The Rev. Rod Lyon will officiate. Graveside inurnment services will be at a later date in the Utica Cemetery in Utica.
Visitation will be 1-8:30 p.m. Thursday with the family receiving friends from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home in Seward.
She was born March 24, 1938, and died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Memorials are directed to the Giebelman Family for future designations.
