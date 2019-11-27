Dixie Curry

NORFOLK — Services for Dixie Y. Curry, 83, Fairbury, formerly of Stanton, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the chapel.

She died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury.

1936-2019

Dixie was born Jan. 18, 1936, in Stanton, to her parents George and Edith (Blesh) Reikofski. She graduated from Stanton High School.

On March 6, 1955, Dixie married Leland “Tom” Curry in Stanton. They made their home in Omaha for many years. She worked for the Brandeis Department Store and Western Electric, retiring in 1990.

Dixie loved collecting clowns, playing bingo and attending auctions. Family and friends always will remember Dixie for her generous heart and friendly nature.

Dixie is survived by her son, Larry (Mary Lou) Curry of Diller; her granddaughters, Kathy (Randy) Scott and Angela (Tim) Kruse; a brother, Charles (Kathy) Reikofski of Stanton; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; a sister, Mary; and brothers Ron and Don.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Dixie Curry

