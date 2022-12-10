 Skip to main content
Dickie Fernau

NORFOLK — Services for Dickie J. Fernau, 91, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dickie Fernau died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln.

In other news

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Dianne Wichman

NORFOLK — Services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.

Fredrick Fehringer

LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. “Fred” Fehringer, 80, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by Ameri…

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

Eric Waldow

CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Margaret Anding

NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

