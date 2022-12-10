NORFOLK — Services for Dickie J. Fernau, 91, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dickie Fernau died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln.
WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.
NORFOLK — Services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, of Norfolk are pending with Home for Funerals.
LINDSAY — Services for Fredrick G. “Fred” Fehringer, 80, of Newman Grove will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay with the Rev. Eric Olsen and Deacon Tim Preister officiating. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery with military rites conducted by Ameri…
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.
NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, of Hadar are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
CREIGHTON — Services for Eric Waldow, 39, Plainview, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Eric Waldow died Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
NORFOLK — Services for Margaret J. Anding, 81, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery. Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.