NORFOLK — Services for Dickie Jr. Fernau, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate. Burial will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post 16, V.F.W. Post 1644, both of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will begin an hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Dickie Fernau died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Pemberly Place Assisted Living in Lincoln.
1931-2022
Dickie was born on May 10, 1931, in Butte to Eldred Leslie and Iva Vonnie (Luber) Fernau. He attended Boyd County Country Schools in Butte to the eighth grade. After his education, Dickie worked at the family farm until he went in to the service.
Dickie served in the U.S. Army from May 15, 1952, to Feb. 16, 1954. He served in the Korean War. While in the service, Dickie married Shirley Ann Brittell on Nov. 15, 1953, at Church of Christ in Neligh. She passed away on April 21, 2008.
After Dickie was discharged from his service to his country, the couple lived in Valentine, and he worked in the grocery business. The couple later moved to Norfolk in 1962, where he continued working in the grocery business and later on at Hy-Vee until his retirement in 1999.
Dickie enjoyed baseball, and he was a pitcher on his farm league’s team. Dickie enjoyed fishing, which was a way of life throughout his childhood and adulthood, and he liked polka music, dancing and going to the casino. Family and friends were very important to Dickie, and he enjoyed spending time with them.
Dickie was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk.
Survivors include daughters, Joyce Diane (Steve) Scott of Buckeye, Ariz., Nancy Joann Williams of Wichita, Kan.; grandchildren Charity Scott Husser, Ryan Scott, Abby Williams Frost, Jesse Williams Warner; four great-grandchildren; siblings Jerry Fernau of Lincoln and Marilyn Galbraith of Hemet, Calif.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley; infant daughter, Elonna Faye Fernau; parents Eldred and Iva; siblings Donald Fernau, Charles Fernau and Larry Fernau; sisters Vivian Kinzie, Helen Harding and infant sister Carol Fernau.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be may to the Norfolk V.F.W., Veteran Organizations or local hospice agencies. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.