NORFOLK — Memorial visitation for Dick Broders, 81, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Private burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander will officiate.
He died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Premier Estates in Pierce.
1939-2021
Dick D. Broders, son of John and Ethel (Burris) Broders, was born Aug. 2, 1939, at Bloomfield. He attended school in Crofton.
Dick was united in marriage to Sharon Kool on Sept. 29, 1959, at Meckling, S.D. They were blessed with five children: Pamela, Troy, DeeWitt, Sherri and Monte.
Dick lived in Norfolk most of his life, where he worked in construction and was a dairy farmer. Dick enjoyed woodworking and spending time on the farm. “Working was his fun.”
Dick is survived by his spouse, Sharon of Norfolk; children Pamela Moser of Blaine, Wash., Troy (Lisa) Broders of Norfolk, DeeWitt (Connie) Broders of Norfolk, Sherri Broders of Des Moines, Wash., and Monte (Bridget) Broders of Norfolk; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Shirley (Ewald) Poppe of Crofton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 11 siblings.