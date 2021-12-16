NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1644 and the U.S. Army Honors Guard.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the church in Norfolk.
Dick Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
1937-2021
Dick was born on Sept. 4, 1937, to George and Gladys (Weander) Adams in Long Pine. Dick attended a rural country school south of Bassett. He served his country in the U.S. Army in Europe from June 1, 1956, to March 23, 1958. Dick later graduated from Omaha School of Barbering and Northeast Community College with an associates degree in business.
Dick married Barbara Hawes on July 21, 1963, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After a few years, the couple moved to Norfolk on Dec. 1, 1966. Once the couple established themselves in the Norfolk area, they had two children, Michael and Ann.
Dick has been a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk since January 1967. Dick barbered for 52 years, including three years in Omaha, and he later owned and operated Dick’s Barber Shop in Norfolk the remaining years.
Dick retired in September 2014. He enjoyed playing slots at the casino, reading, fishing with his children and grandchildren, traveling throughout the United States and Europe with his spouse, Barb, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by his spouse, Barbara Adams of Norfolk; son Michael (Diane) Adams of Omaha; daughter Ann (Troy) Austin of Norfolk; three granddaughters, Allison Sothan (Peter Biedenweg), Cameron Sothan and Lindsay Adams; two stepgrandchildren, Ty (Alex) Austin and Haley (Trevor) Belina; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Tate Austin, Wyatt Belina and Barrett Belina; and sisters-in-law Donna (Ernest) Elich of Medford, Ore., and Elaine Adams of Omaha.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys; and brothers George Jr., and Jack.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.