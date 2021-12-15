NORFOLK — Services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dick Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
CLARKSON — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Langhorst, 53, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Paul Albenesius will officiate.
CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.
WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.
STUART — Services for Barbara Strong, 77, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate with burial at a later date.
MADISON — Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.
NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Services for Lyle “Buster” Nissen, a 1949 graduate of Stanton High School, are pending in Temple, Texas.
AINSWORTH — Memorial services for John R. Good, 80, Ainsworth, formerly of Lewellen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. A second service and inurnment will be in Kewanee, Ill., in the spring of 2022.