...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds increasing into the 30 to 40 mph range
with gusts from 50 to 65 mph. Peak gusts as high as 75 mph
will be possible in localized areas.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast
Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa.

* WHEN...From noon today to 9 PM CST this evening. Winds will
increase in speed this afternoon in eastern Nebraska and
southwest Iowa. A few hours with winds gusting over 50 mph are
likely.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages could occur. Damage to structures
will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for
high profile vehicles. Unsecured outdoor objects may be blown
away. Areas of blowing dust could also occur in open areas or
near construction zones.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Fire danger will reach the extreme category
over parts of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa in this
afternoon and early evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

Dick Adams

NORFOLK — Services for Dick R. Adams, 84, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Dick Adams died Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at the Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Steven Langhorst

CLARKSON — Services for Steven E. “Steve” Langhorst, 53, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. The Rev. Paul Albenesius will officiate.

Luella Bose

CONCORD — Services for Luella F.D. Bose, 101, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in rural Concord. The Rev. William Bertrand will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Dona Sunderman

MADISON —  Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Norma Jean Stueve

WISNER — Services for Norma Jean Stueve, 89, formerly of Wisner, are pending at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner. Norma Jean Stueve died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at CHI-Lakeside Hospital in Omaha.

Barbara Strong

STUART — Services for Barbara Strong, 77, Stuart, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Seger Funeral Home in Stuart. The Rev. Wayne Owens will officiate with burial at a later date.

Dona Sunderman

MADISON —  Services for Dona M. Sunderman, 91, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison.

Elizabeth McConahay

NORFOLK — Services for Elizabeth “Bette” McConahay, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Pat McLaughlin will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lyle Nissen

Services for Lyle “Buster” Nissen, a 1949 graduate of Stanton High School, are pending in Temple, Texas.

John Good

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for John R. Good, 80, Ainsworth, formerly of Lewellen, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Church of the Nazarene in Ainsworth. A second service and inurnment will be in Kewanee, Ill., in the spring of 2022.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

