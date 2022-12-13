NORFOLK — Memorial services for Dianne R. Wichman, 80, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Dianne Wichman died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2022
Dianne Rae Wichman was born Nov. 17, 1942, at Monterey Park, Calif., to Warren and Cecelia (Halsey) Kohl. She graduated in 1961 from Inglewood High School in Inglewood, Calif.
She married Harold Nerkins on March 18, 1961.
On Aug. 14, 1982, Dianne married Richard W. Wichman in Yankton. For 20 years, she was a bookkeeper at Johnson Plumbing and Heating in Norfolk.
Dianne was a Huskers fan and loved taking care of her cats. She also enjoyed helping out at the Food Pantry in Norfolk.
Dianne is survived by her sons, Gary Nerkins of Wheatfield, Ind., and Glen Nerkins of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren Christopher Fowler, Allen Nerkins, Aaron Nerkins, Chloe Nerkins, Eliza Nerkins, Gavin Nerkins and Ethan Nerkins; great-grandchildren Aaron Jr., Kaden and Rowan; and her brother, Larry Wright. She is further survived by dear friends, Allene Johnson, Betty Hille, Verle Winter and Joanne Grebe.
She was preceded in death by her parents and spouse Richard.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.