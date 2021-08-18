Dianne Holland

NORFOLK — Services for Dianne M. Holland, 79, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
Holland died Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, at Stanton Health Center.
1942-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dianne was born Feb. 3, 1942, in Norfolk, to Emil and Ella (Bockelman) Feddern. She graduated from Pierce High School.
On June 26, 1960, Dianne married Raymond C. Herrmann Jr. at the Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The couple was blessed with three children, Kenneth, Kathryn and Kevin. Raymond passed away on Aug. 24, 1982.
On Dec. 31, 1992, Dianne married Albert C. Holland in Norfolk. Albert passed away on Oct. 20, 2010.
Dianne worked in food service at Faith Regional Health Services. She enjoyed Bible study every morning.
She is survived by her children, Kenneth (Gina) Herrmann and Kathryn (Kenneth) Redler; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert (Edith) Feddern; sister-in-law Margaret Feddern; and nieces and nephews.
Dianne was preceded in death by her parents; spouses; son Kevin Herrmann; and brother Roger Feddern.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.