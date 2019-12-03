Dianne Dillard

NORFOLK — Services for Dianne D. Dillard, 74, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Jerome Wilson will officiate.
Visitation will begin an hour before the service.
1945-2019
Dianne was born on April 16, 1945, in Santa Barbara, Calif., the daughter of Robert Davis and Carrie Johnson. She was raised in Santa Barbara and graduated from high school.
In the mid-1960s, Dianne married Ventura Hunter. They lived in Santa Barbara and had five children. Ventura Sr. died on Feb. 14, 1989.
On Dec. 31, 1994, Dianne married George Dillard in Reno, Nev. They lived in Sacramento. Dianne earned her associate degree in child care and operated a daycare.
In 2002, they moved to Norfolk, where Dianne operated a daycare. They return to California and adopted five children before coming back to Norfolk in 2011.
Dianne is survived by her spouse, George; her children, Rodney Hunter of Sacramento, Sereen (Quinn) Flowers of Norfolk, Anthony Hunter of Sacramento, Darleen Hunter of Sacramento, Thajanae Dillard of Dallas, Texas, Ashanti Dillard of Norfolk, Tatiana Dillard of Norfolk, Elijah Dillard of Norfolk and Thomas Dillard of Norfolk; 35 grandchildren and 98 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Carolyn Brown of Los Angeles, Rodney Davis of Berkley, Calif., and Sharleen Madison of Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first spouse, Ventura Hunter Sr. and her son, Ventura Hunter Jr.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.