Dianne Deskins

Dianne L. Deskins, 73, Norfolk, died Sunday, March 22, 2020.
1946-2020
Dianne was born Oct. 7, 1946, in Fremont to Harold and LaVonne (Ahrens) Smith. She is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Tami Lang of Lincoln, Kimberly (Brandon) Coyner of Pleasant Hill, Mo., and Adina (Michael) Stephens of Norfolk; two stepsons, Billy Jr. (Becca) Deskins of Princeton, Mo., and Lee Deskins of Cassville, Mo.; a brother, Doug (Joyce) Smith; a sister, Terri O’Kelly; 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her beloved spouse, Billy Deskins; her parents, Harold and LaVonne; her brother, Dennis Smith; and her granddaughter, Emma Payne.
Memorials are suggested to Heritage of Bel-Air, 1203 N. 13th St., Norfolk NE, 68701.
