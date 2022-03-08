 Skip to main content
FORDYCE — Services for Dianne M. Becker, 69, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil. Visitation will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home of Hartington is in charge of the arrangements.

Dianne Becker died Saturday, March 5, 2022, at her residence surrounded by her family under hospice care.

Dianne Marie was born on April 9, 1952, in Yankton to Paul and Evelyn (Arens) Hochstein. Dianne grew up on a farm near Bow Valley and graduated from Wynot High School in 1970. She went on to become a beautician, attending school in Norfolk and working at Fantel’s Beauty Salon in Yankton.

On May 25, 1974, Dianne married Clinton Becker at Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Bow Valley.

Dianne was a stay-at-home mom, raising and loving her kids. In 1991, Dianne began working at West Catholic Elementary as an aide and librarian. For 28 years, she enjoyed working with all the students and staff at the school. She retired in 2019 and enjoyed visiting all her grandchildren.

She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, cooking and baking and providing anything for her family and friends. Faith, family and friends were the most important things in Dianne’s life.

She is survived by her spouse of 47 years, Clinton Becker of Hartington; Duane (Jill) Becker and children Gavin, Cameron, McKenzie and Nolan of Lincoln; Scott (Rachel) Becker and son Jackson of Fordyce; Lisa (Chris) Kerr and children Griffin, and Landon of Yankton; Chris (Tiffany) Becker and children Berkley, Brynnley and Greyson of Jefferson, S.D.; siblings Ron (Diane) Hochstein of Bow Valley, Mary Jean (Dick) Lammers of Fordyce Dallas (Dorothy) Hochstein of Hartington and Bobby (Jeannie) Hochstein of Yankton; in-laws Heidi (Alvin) Hochstein of Cedar Park, Texas, and Linda (Joe) Hochstein of St. Helena and Sharon (Larry) Thoene of Hartington; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul (Evelyn) Hochstein; a daughter, Michelle on May 28, 1989, at the age of 11 years; infant grandchildren, Taylor and Alex; brothers Alvin, Dick and Joe, and infant brother, Claire Hochstein; paternal parents Cyril and Eleanor Becker; and nephews Michael Hochstein, Paul Lammers and Chad Lammers.

Pallbearers will be Duane Becker, Scott Becker, Chris Becker, Chris Kerr, Gavin Becker and Cameron Becker. Honorary pallbearers will be Dianne’s grandchildren.

