Dianne Ahlers

1946-2021
Dianne passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years, 6 months and 19 days at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Dianne Rose Ahlers, daughter of Helen (Lundgren) and Leonard Wagner, was born at the Tilden Hospital on March 16, 1946. She grew up in rural Elgin and attended school at St. Boniface and graduated with the class of 1964.
On Sept. 18, 1965, she was united in marriage with Lemoyne Ahlers of Clearwater. They made their home outside of Clearwater, where they raised five children, farmed the land and had a dairy.
Dianne enjoyed having card parties and touring over 40 states with her spouse on their motorcycle. Later, she enjoyed playing cards, board games, baking, growing flowers and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.
Survivors include her spouse, Lemoyne; children Connie Sue (Shawn) Clum of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Michelle Ann Finkral of Luverne, Minn., Marc Robert (Kim) Ahlers of Clearwater, Trisha Dianne (Ryan) Heinz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Michael Richard (Jennifer) Ahlers of Peculiar, Mo.; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred Clemens of Neligh and Elaine Frederick of Norfolk.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and two sisters in infancy.
