Dianne Ahlers

CLEARWATER — Services for Dianne R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Burial will be in Clearwater Cemetery.

Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater is handling the arrangements.

 1946-2021

Dianne passed away Oct. 3, 2021, at the age of 75 years, 6 months and 19 days at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Dianne Rose Ahlers, daughter of Helen (Lundgren) and Leonard Wagner, was born at the Tilden Hospital on March 16, 1946. She grew up in rural Elgin and attended school at St. Boniface and graduated with the class of 1964.

On Sept. 18, 1965, she was united in marriage with Lemoyne Ahlers of Clearwater. They made their home outside of Clearwater, where they raised five children, farmed the land and had a dairy.

Dianne enjoyed having card parties and touring over 40 states with her spouse on their motorcycle. Later, she enjoyed playing cards, board games, baking, growing flowers and enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Survivors include her spouse, Lemoyne; children Connie Sue (Shawn) Clum of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, Michelle Ann Finkral of Luverne, Minn., Marc Robert (Kim) Ahlers of Clearwater, Trisha Dianne (Ryan) Heinz of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Michael Richard (Jennifer) Ahlers of Peculiar, Mo.; 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Mildred Clemens of Neligh and Elaine Frederick of Norfolk.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; two brothers-in-law, two sisters-in-law and two sisters in infancy.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.

In other news

Charles Meyer

Charles Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Charles M. Meyer, 82, Stanton, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Charles Meyer died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske

NIOBRARA — Services for Emily Tuttle-Kaskaske, 83, Oklahoma City, Okla., formerly of Santee, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.

Rafael Flores Alonso

Rafael Flores Alonso

NORFOLK — Services for Rafael Flores Alonso, 59, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be at a later date.

Vickie Green

Vickie Green

TILDEN — Memorial services for Vickie Green, 58, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Tilden City Auditorium in Tilden. John Petersen will officiate.

Samuel Demmers

Samuel Demmers

LINCOLN — Samuel J. Demmers, 29, Lincoln, died Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021.

Diane Ahlers

Diane Ahlers

CLEARWATER — Services for Diane R. Ahlers, 75, Elgin, are pending at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Diane Ahlers died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Colleen Heggemeyer

Colleen Heggemeyer

WAYNE — Graveside services for Colleen F. Heggemeyer, 59, Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Dorothy Noecker

Dorothy Noecker

HARTINGTON — Services for Dorothy F. “Tootie” Noecker, 94, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate. Inurnment will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Julian Cochran

Julian Cochran

NORFOLK — Services for Julian Cochran, 67, Pierce, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Julian Cochran died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Faith Regional Health Services.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

