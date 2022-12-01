STANTON — Memorial services for Dianna M. (Wittgow) (Brozek) Pehrson, age 81, of Columbus, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Home for Funerals in Stanton.
Dianna Pehrson died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at Stanton Health Center.
1941-2022
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Dianna was born to Lowell and Valanda (Kuester) Wittgow on July 15, 1941, in Norfolk. She graduated from Stanton Public High School in 1959. She went on to study education at Wayne State College, eventually attending University of Nebraska, earning her master’s with a high level of emphasis on special needs.
Dianna went on to teach in Madison County District 3 from 1966 to 1967, District 48 1967-68, District 37 1968-71, Service Unit 8 1971-75, Battle Creek Public 1976-1998, She the moved to Columbus to teach at Shell Creek/Lakeview until her retirement in 2010.
Teaching was Dianna’s passion, one of her longtime friends said of her that she was one of the most highly certified teachers in the state of Nebraska during her teaching tenure. She worked with youth having a variety of mental and physical needs. She related to them with patience and kindness abound. Oftentimes, she pioneered new programs in schools, forging the way for new ideas.
She enjoyed arts and crafts, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
Dianna met Richard Pehrson in 1976. They were married on 1978 in Stanton. Dianna raised two children, Jane Glaubius and Jean Mapes, primarily as a single parent.
Dianna is survived by her spouse, Richard; daughters Jane Glaubius of London, England, and Jean Mapes of Columbus; beloved grandchildren, Merle (spouse Jessica) Mapes of Kansas City, Mo., Mackenzie “Mac” Mapes of Chicago and Katie (spouse Lee) Pedder of London, England; and brother Terral Wittgow of Denton, Texas.
She also leaves behind lifelong friends with whom she shared many special memories.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lowell, and mother Valanda.
Dianna spent her life dedicated to ensuring no student was left behind.
In lieu of flowers, you can honor Dianna’s life work by donating to the TeamMates + Academic Success Fund (https://teammates.org/donate-now/give-to-teammates-plus/).
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.