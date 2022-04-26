TILDEN — Memorial services for Diann Larson, 71, Tilden, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 28, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. The Rev. Melanie Miller will officiate.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Diann Larson died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at her residence.
1951-2022
Diann Lois Larson was born on Feb. 27, 1951, to Edwin and Phyllis Grimm. Diann was raised on a farm in rural Stanton County before moving to Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1969.
Diann met Paul Larson, and they were married on Dec. 20, 1970, at Peace United Church of Christ in Tilden. Diann and Paul were blessed with three children: Chad, Trevor and Meghan. They moved to the Larson farm west of Tilden, and together they raised their children. Diann worked side by side with her spouse on the dairy farm. In the summer, she spent her time working at a local greenhouse in Tilden.
Diann was an avid gardener and enjoyed summer days working in her many flower beds and vegetable garden. Later in life, she began quilting, making several blankets for her children and grandchildren.
Diann was an active member of Peace United Church of Christ, where she played piano, sang in the choir and was a member of the women’s fellowship for many years. She was a member of the TAO club and enjoyed her time with the quilting class. Diann also adored her grandchildren and spent as much time as she could with them.
Diann is survived by her spouse, Paul; three children, Chad (Jolene) Larson of Tilden, Trevor (Tracy) Larson of Atkinson and Meghan (Marshal) Leifheit of Sioux Falls, S.D.; sister Judy (Myron) Freudenburg of Florida; and nine grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents.