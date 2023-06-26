Diann Lake

LAUREL — Diann F. Lake, 76, Laurel, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Chris Clinchard officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.
Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1946-2023
Diann Frances was born on July 12, 1946, in Wayne to Royal Dale and Frances Harriet (McClary) Dickey. She attended school at Laurel Public Elementary and Laurel High School.
After high school, she worked at First National Bank in Wayne for two years before attending Norfolk Beauty College in Norfolk. She then worked in Wayne and Laurel in the beauty field before marrying Michael Lake in 1967. They lived in Atkinson and Coleridge. To this union, Chad and Jay were born. Diann and the boys lived in Lincoln and Syracuse, where Diann worked in savings and loans and banks. She returned to Laurel in 1982 and began to run the “Dairy Barn.” She ran that for 10 years before deciding to go back to school since her boys were off to college.
Diann graduated as a registered nurse from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1994. Diann then worked in Norfolk and Osmond before becoming a traveling nurse. Her nursing career was cut short because of her health. Years later, she received a liver transplant at the Med Center in Omaha.
She was a member of the United Methodist Church, its Woman’s Society and organizations within the church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Bible school teacher and Cub Scout den mother. She also served in the community as an alumni board member on membership and on the chamber of commerce as a secretary and president.
Her hobbies were all kinds of crafts, reading and water color painting. Diann especially loved to be with her children and grandchildren and anything they participated in.
Diann is survived by her two sons, Chad Lake of Laurel and Jay (Lisa) Lake of Fremont; two grandsons, Connor Jay and Mason Michael Lake of Fremont; three sisters, Mona (William) Schutte of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ellen (Richard) Erwin of Laurel and Star (Steven) Smith of Laurel; four nieces; two nephews; and great-nephews and -nieces, family and friends.
Diann was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Frances Dickey, and a great nephew Clay.
Pallbearers will be Connor Lake, Mason Lake, Trey Erwin, Ty Erwin, Max Carroll and Chase Carroll.