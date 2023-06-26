 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Diann Lake

Diann Lake

LAUREL — Diann F. Lake, 76, Laurel, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Chris Clinchard officiating. Burial will be in the Laurel cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church and will continue on Wednesday an hour prior to services.

Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.

1946-2023

Diann Frances was born on July 12, 1946, in Wayne to Royal Dale and Frances Harriet (McClary) Dickey. She attended school at Laurel Public Elementary and Laurel High School.

After high school, she worked at First National Bank in Wayne for two years before attending Norfolk Beauty College in Norfolk. She then worked in Wayne and Laurel in the beauty field before marrying Michael Lake in 1967. They lived in Atkinson and Coleridge. To this union, Chad and Jay were born. Diann and the boys lived in Lincoln and Syracuse, where Diann worked in savings and loans and banks. She returned to Laurel in 1982 and began to run the “Dairy Barn.” She ran that for 10 years before deciding to go back to school since her boys were off to college.

Diann graduated as a registered nurse from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Sioux City, Iowa, in 1994. Diann then worked in Norfolk and Osmond before becoming a traveling nurse. Her nursing career was cut short because of her health. Years later, she received a liver transplant at the Med Center in Omaha.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church, its Woman’s Society and organizations within the church. She was a Sunday school teacher, a Bible school teacher and Cub Scout den mother. She also served in the community as an alumni board member on membership and on the chamber of commerce as a secretary and president.

Her hobbies were all kinds of crafts, reading and water color painting. Diann especially loved to be with her children and grandchildren and anything they participated in.

Diann is survived by her two sons, Chad Lake of Laurel and Jay (Lisa) Lake of Fremont; two grandsons, Connor Jay and Mason Michael Lake of Fremont; three sisters, Mona (William) Schutte of Idaho Falls, Idaho, Ellen (Richard) Erwin of Laurel and Star (Steven) Smith of Laurel; four nieces; two nephews; and great-nephews and -nieces, family and friends.

Diann was preceded in death by her parents, Royal and Frances Dickey, and a great nephew Clay.

Pallbearers will be Connor Lake, Mason Lake, Trey Erwin, Ty Erwin, Max Carroll and Chase Carroll.

Tags

In other news

Berton Dozler Sr.

Berton Dozler Sr.

ELGIN — Berton C. Dozler Sr., 84, Elgin, died unexpectedly Friday, June 23, 2023, at his home in Elgin.

Kenneth Merkel

Kenneth Merkel

GRETNA — Services for Kenneth H. Merkel, 80, will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 508 Angus St., in Gretna. Burial will be in the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Leonard Keifer

Leonard Keifer

Leonard William Keifer of Cincinnati, Ohio, died at his home on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Jerry Hauf

Jerry Hauf

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Jerry Hauf, 79, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Greg Praeuner will officiate with burial at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Lois Voecks

Lois Voecks

NORFOLK — Services for Lois J. Voecks, 99, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave. The Rev. Richard Chrisman will officiate. A private burial service will be held at a later date.

Arleigh Papstein

Arleigh Papstein

COLUMBUS — Graveside services for Arleigh R. Papstein, 85, Columbus, formerly of Pierce, were Friday, June 23, at Roselawn Memorial Cemetery. Military rites were conducted by American Legion Post 84 Honor Guard.

Diann Lake

Diann Lake

LAUREL — Diann F. Lake, 76, Laurel, died Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Jerry Hauf

Jerry Hauf

NORFOLK — Services for Jerry Hauf, 79, of Stanton are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.

Ray Hegert Jr.

Ray Hegert Jr.

HARTINGTON — Services for Raymond “Bunny” Frederick Hegert Jr., 88, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 24, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of his cremated remains will be in St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara