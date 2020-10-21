Diane Sanne

CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Burial will be in Concordia Lutheran Cemetery at rural Clearwater.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. The family will not be present due to the current health concerns. Social distancing and masks are required.
She died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Arbor Care Nursing Home in Neligh.
1944-2020
Diane Anita Sanne was born on April 17, 1944, to Lester and Edna (Jessen) Johnston at Brunswick. She attended and graduated from Orchard High School in 1962. She attended the School of Laboratory Science in Minneapolis, Minn. Diane worked at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh as lab technician.
On April 16, 1967, was united in marriage to Dennis Sanne in Clearwater. To this marriage, four children were born. She loved gardening, her flowers, reading and crossword puzzles.
She is survived by her spouse, Dennis Sanne of Clearwater; her children, Duane (Bridgett) of Omaha, Christina (Aaron) Galloway of Nenzel, Elizabeth Sanne of Norfolk and Nathaniel Sanne and fiancée Abby Wilcox of Clarkson; seven grandchildren: David (Toni) Sanne, Megan (Brandon) Seldon, Zach Sanne, Wyatt (Jade) Galloway, Augie Galloway, Courtney Galloway and Lane Sanne; three great-grandchildren, Elijah Sanne, Paisely Galloway and Rowdy Seldon; sisters and brothers Linda Cobb of Hastings, Ed (Susan) Johnston of Brock, Steve (Nancy) Johnston of Springfield, Mo., Gordon Johnston of West Plains, Mo., and Gail Neer of Fairgrove, Mo.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Warren; and a granddaughter, Emma.
Extended family and church family welcome are welcome at the funeral. Condolences may be directed to the family at www.snidermemorialfh.com.