Diane Sanne

CLEARWATER — Private services for Diane A. Sanne, 76, Clearwater, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Concordia Lutheran Church in Clearwater. The Rev. Daniel Feusse will officiate. Extended family and church family are welcome. Burial will be in the Concordia Lutheran Cemetery in rural Clearwater.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Clearwater. Family will not be present due to the current health concerns. Social distancing and masks are to be worn per family request.
She died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, at Arbor Care Nursing Home in Neligh.