NORFOLK — Services for Diane K. Mouchka, 61, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Friday at the chapel.
Diane Mouchka died Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Kearney Regional Hospital due to complications from ALS.
Memorials are suggested to ALS in the Heartland, The Hope Fund at Faith Regional or ALS Association.
1960-2021
The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.
Diane Kathryn was born Oct. 22, 1960, in St. Paul to Donald and Jean (Lammli) Pohlman. She grew up in Stanton and graduated from Stanton High School in 1979.
Diane attended travel school and became a certified travel consultant. She worked at and later managed the AAA Travel in Ames, Iowa. Diane met her future spouse, Rick Mouchka, while attending classes at Iowa State University in the fall of 1984.
Diane and Rick were married on May 31, 1986, at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The couple moved to Norfolk in the fall of 1988, where she managed the AAA Travel.
The couple has been blessed with two children, Eric James born in October 1992 and Lauren Nicole born in April 1995. Later on, Diane went to work for Faith Regional Health Services as the foundation director. Eventually, she became the major gifts officer.
In 2011, she battled and beat breast cancer. In April 2017, she was diagnosed with ALS.
Diane retired from Faith Regional in June 2017.
Diane was active in the Norfolk Chamber of Commerce, a Red Coat Ambassador, Kiwanis, PEO, YMCA board member and Bunko. She will be remembered fondly for being kind and caring. Diane loved to be around her numerous friends.
Diane enjoyed being with her children most of all, as well as traveling and shopping along with the company of her dogs.
Diane was able to continue shopping and kept up with her friends with the aid of an eye gaze computer provided by one of the various ALS foundations. She never lost her sense of humor, which showed in her social media posts.
She is survived by her spouse, Rick; a son, Eric (Abby) Mouchka of Kearney; daughter Lauren Mouchka of Norfolk; mother Jean Pohlman; brother Dr. Kent (Betty) Pohlman; nieces Anna (Brian) Acker and Claire (Mark) Bergman; nephew Chet Pohlman; and many cousins.
Diane was preceded in death by her father, Donald; and grandparents Art and Olga Lammli and Loren and Erna Pohlman.
