WAYNE — Services for Diane M. Miller, 72, formerly of Winside and Wayne, are pending with the Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
Diane Miller died Sunday, April 23, 2023, at Brookestone Acres in Columbus.
NORFOLK — Service for Linda M. Mellick, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 27, at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Rev. Paul Hirsch officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
ATKINSON — Services for Helen Dvorak, 99, Atkinson, will be Friday, April 28, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Allen H. Jessen, 75, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with the Rev. Curt Wingert officiating.
NORFOLK — Jerry D. Harris, 44, Norfolk, formerly of Omaha, died at his residence in Norfolk on Wednesday, April 19, 2023. There will be no services at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
PIERCE — Services for Ardith Warneke, 94, of Neligh, formerly of Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce.
HARTINGTON — Beverly R. Peitz, 71, Hartington, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Arbor Care Center in Hartington. Services are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
BATTLE CREEK — Memorial services for Donald L. Boyer, 97, of Battle Creek will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 1, at St. John Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. Burial will be in the church cemetery with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Post 75.
NORFOLK — Service for Beverley A. Suhr, 82, of Norfolk are pending with Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.
OSMOND — Private family service for Steven F. “Steve” Thelen, 68, of Osmond will be held at a later date. Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond is in charge of the arrangements.
