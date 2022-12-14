 Skip to main content
Diane Leland

Diane Leland

FREMONT — Services for Diane M. Leland, 79, Fremont, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.

1943-2022

Diane M. Leland passed into heaven Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Lakeside Hospital in Omaha after a lengthy illness.

Diane was born May 7, 1943, in Omaha to Don and Regina (Raabe) Schroeder. Diane spent many years as a hairdresser in Fremont. She loved the Nebraska Cornhuskers, traveling when she was able, seeing her loved ones, playing on her iPad, reading her Amish books and the Bible.

She loved sharing her love of Jesus with everyone around her and showing them the wonderful impact He’d had in her life. Her smile and sense of humor brought happiness to those around her. She was always feisty, stubborn, blunt but always loving, kind and caring. She cared more about the people around her than herself and gave everything she could and more to those who needed it.

She leaves behind her spouse, James Leland Sr. of Fremont; son James Leland Jr. of Lincoln; grandchildren Victoria (Chad) Leland-Greenfield of Fremont, James (Savannah) Leland III of Fremont, Courtney (Cody) Johnson of Sioux City, and Jordan Leland of Lincoln; great-grandchildren Bailey, Laiken, Sienna, Lyla and Joey; brothers Steve (Lonna) Schroeder of Norfolk and Joel (Kathy) Schroeder of Lake Placid, Fla.; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. She was loved dearly by all of her family and many close friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials are suggested to her favorite charity, the Open Door Mission which she was very passionate about and this time of year all help is especially needed. The online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com.

