NORFOLK — Public visitation for Diane Hoffman, 79, Norfolk, will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.
Diane Hoffman died Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Edgewood Vista in Norfolk.
Memorials may be directed to Northeast Nebraska Animal Shelter in Norfolk.
1942-2022
Diane Hoffman, daughter of Willis Nelson and Donna Clark, was born Feb. 21, 1942. She attended Norfolk Public Schools and Northeast Community College.
On Nov. 17, 1962, Diane married Larry Hoffman, and they later divorced. She was the mother of two sons, Brian Robert and Jason Roger.
Diane lived in Norfolk all her life and worked at Black Hills Energy. She was a member of the Methodist Church.
Diane enjoyed following her son’s sports activities to many states, including Hawaii.
Diane is survived by her siblings, Denise (Bob) Putman of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and Dennis (Donna) Neudeck of Omaha.
She was preceded in death by her sons, Brian Robert and Jason Roger; her mother, Donna (Ralph) Neudeck; her grandparents, Jennie (Cecil) Clark; an aunt, Cleone Clark; an uncle, Bob Clark; and her four-legged family members, Missie, Megan, Mandy, Molly Brown, Chloe, Sydnie and Daisy.