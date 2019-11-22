Diane Herian

PIERCE — Services for Diane R. Herian, 64, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.

Visitation will 4-7 p.m. Friday at the church.

She died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at her home.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1955-2019

Diane R. Herian, daughter of Orville and Bernice (Meyer) Luebe, was born in Osmond on Sept. 28, 1955. She was baptized on Oct. 30, 1955, and confirmed May 25, 1969, both at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. She attended Pierce country School District 60 to the eighth grade and later graduated from Pierce High School in 1973

She married James Herian on April 5, 1975, at Zion East Lutheran Church in rural Hoskins. Diane had a strong Christian faith and loved her church. After marriage, the couple farmed southwest of Pierce.

Diane worked at the Lutheran Hospital in registration for 10 years and Kolterman Farm Equipment for 15 years before retiring. Diane enjoyed baking, attending high school and college games and activities of her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, camping, golfing on the Pierce Women’s League and going on Sunday road trips on the side-by-side, morning coffee with the ladies and Thursday night round table.

Diane was an avid Bluejay and Husker fan.

She was a member of the United Church Of Christ in Pierce and Women’s Fellowship. She served as the UCC church memorial fund treasurer and Pierce County Fair Board treasurer and was on the 4-H Council and Young Homemakers Extension Club.

Survivors include her spouse, Jim Herian of Pierce; her children, Mikkal Herian of Pierce, Jaima (Erik) Negrete of Bellevue, Matt (Lynsey) Herian of Pierce and Kylie (Ryan) Molacek of Norfolk; eight grandchildren; her siblings, Gayle Sporleder of Randolph, Kent Luebe of Pierce, Kirk “Boom” Luebe of Pierce, Deb (Kip) Thompson of Randolph, Julie Luebe of Ravenna and Jane (Jim) Peters of Pierce; her in-laws, Kathy (Ken) Duval of Pierce, Joe (Kathy) Herian of Norfolk, Barb Oppliger of Pierce and Mary Herian of Spalding.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Bernice; her parents-in-law, Norman and Agnes Herian; a sister-in-law, Kathy Luebe; and her brothers-in-law, William Sporleder, Tom Hayes, Dick Oppliger and Rick Herian.

Organist will be Melissa Lind. Musical selections will be “Morning Has Broken,” “Amazing Grace” and “I Can Only Imagine.” Casketbearers will be Mike Sporleder, Chris Luebe, Jason Peters, Jared Thompson, Mitch Herian, Seth Herian, Craig Hayes and Chad Oppliger. Honorary casketbearers will be her grandchildren: Lauren Ueding, Myla Ueding, Adalynn Negrete, Wesley Negrete, Nora Herian, Alayna Herian, Wyatt Herian and Hendrix Molacek.

In lieu of flowers, memorials should be designated to family choice.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Diane Herian

