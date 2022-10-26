Diane Ankerstar

On Oct. 20, 2022, Diane Kay Ankerstar died peacefully at her home in Lafayette, Colo., surrounded by her loved ones.
Diane Kay Ankerstar was born April 3, 1942, in Norfolk to Leonard Ankerstar and Beth (Baumann) Ankerstar. She attended Grant Grade School, Norfolk Junior High and graduated from Norfolk High School in 1960. She attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from the University of Texas with a bachelor of arts in arts management.
She married Dave Hamling in June 1962, and they had two children, Laurel Lynn Hamling and David Michael Hamling. They lived in Elizabeth, N.J., Englewood, Colo., Halifax, Nova Scotia, and later settled in Lafayette.
She became an accomplished potter, winning several awards. As well as hand-thrown pottery, she was accomplished at needlepoint and later began crocheting, including sweaters, blankets and stuffed animals. She developed a line of felted wool crochet purses.
She married Doug Jochum and lived in Dallas, Texas, pursuing pottery and photography and found a true love for Appaloosa horses.
Diane was a devoted horsewoman, preferring Appaloosas. There is a photograph of her at 17 months old on a horse being led by her father. She owned Hello Magic, who won the Nationals in Columbus, Ohio, in 1990. Tango At Midnight, an Arabian Appaloosa, earned many World and National Top Ten awards and received a medallion for leading the nation in the Pre-Green Hunter class.
When her first grandchild was born, she moved back to Colorado in 1993.
Diane married Chuck Kribs, and they lived together in Bird City, Kan., on a rural acreage, where she could keep her horses and raise kittens.
Being an enthusiastic traveler, Diane enjoyed trips to such places as Morocco and Scotland. Mulege in Baja, Calif., was her favorite winter home as the ocean was an important destination for her.
Diane’s last years were spent in Lafayette, living in a small house with a view into the backyard of a riding school, where she could watch her horses and assorted goats, burros, ducks, chickens, pigs and alpacas. The view was always interesting, especially when a pig, goat or hen got loose.
Diane is survived by her children, Laurel Hamling and partner Neil Bowden, David Hamling and spouse Lisa; grandchildren Daniel Wilkerson and Melanie Wilkerson; siblings Sheryl Ankerstar Dalke and spouse David of Fort Collins, Colo., Vicki Blattert of Norfolk; and brother Dana Ankerstar and spouse Karen of Sarasota, Fla. Step siblings are Shirley Plakidas of Louisiana, Joan Miller of Texas and Susie Cook of Arizona; former spouses are Dave Hamling, Doug Jochum and Chuck Kribs.
She was preceded in death by mother Beth Ankerstar Voss Cook; stepfathers Lawrence Voss and Warren Cook; father Leonard Ankerstar; and grandmother Evalyn Lederer.
To honor her beautiful life, a memorial donation related to rescue animals, horses or a library would be wonderful as she was also an avid reader.