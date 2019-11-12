WEST POINT — Services for Dian Kahlo, 73, rural Howells, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
She died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Wisner Care Center.
1946-2019
Dian Jean Kahlo was born on Nov. 3, 1946, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Alfred and Sara Isabel (Wilcox) Erickson. She attended school in Sioux Falls and graduated from Sioux Falls Washington High School in 1964.
Dian lived in Georgia, moved to Michigan, where she worked as a medical transcriptionist, later moved to Sioux Falls and eventually to Nebraska.
Dian loved horses, drawing, gardening, her dogs — especially Freckles and spending time with her family.
Survivors include a daughter, Michelle and Robert Kumke of Howells and family Rebeccah Phillips (daughter Violet) Jonathan and Sarah Thomas (daughter Kathryn); a son, Keith and Carin Kahlo of Stanton and family Connor Brandt, Cadin Brandt, Gabriel Kahlo and Grayson Kahlo; a son, Chris Kahlo of Pilger (son Alexander Kahlo); a son, Kevin and Karla Kahlo of Dodge and family Camron Kahlo, Natalie Kahlo and Zachariah Kahlo; a sister, Nancy and Cort Wright of Rapid City, S.D.
Dian was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son.