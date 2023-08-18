NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, of Neligh will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh with the Rev. Pat Nields officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh with military honors will provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172, United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.
Dewayne Voborny died Wednesday Aug. 16, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
1937-2023
Dewayne R. Voborny, son of Stanley Joseph and Mary Cecelia (Karella) Voborny, was born Aug. 31, 1937, at Omaha. He attended grade school at Schoolcraft of rural Newman Grove. Due to his father’s early death, Dewayne was needed on the family farm after the eighth grade. He went on to earn his GED and associate degree later in life.
Dewayne served in the United States Navy from 1956 until 1960, where he was an aviation maintenance tech. He then served in the National Guard from 1979 to 1997 where he was maintenance section staff in the Motorpool.
On June 1, 1960, he was united in holy matrimony to Germaine Lois Richart at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Together they had seven children: Jefferey, Barbara, Marian, Laurie, Stanley, Stephanie and Teresa.
Dewayne was best known as a jack of all trades — working in maintenance at different facilities, manufacturing, as an airplane mechanic, in the tree service and a greenhouse, as well as owning a donut shop. He could fix or do anything, but his true passion was beekeeping. In his later years, he owned a small bee farm and provided local, raw honey to many in Northeast Nebraska.
He was a member of the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and EME. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus. His hobbies included baking kolaches, sail boating, gardening and attending threshing bees with his vintage sawmill to wow the crowds.
Survivors include seven children, Jefferey Voborny of Neligh, Barbara (Jon) Magwire of Paris, Texas, Marian Kraft of Bellevue, Laurie Kriezel of Elgin, Stanley (Wendy) Voborny of Elgin, Stephanie Alvarez of Norfolk and Teresa (Bob) Hyde of Norfolk; 19 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and one sister, Eleanor Julsen of Bellevue.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Germaine; infant granddaughter Brianna Voborny; two brothers, Ervin Voborny and Bernard Voborny; and three sisters, Jeanette Lees, Sr. Marie Voborny of the Franciscan Sisters and Marilyn Schroeter.