NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Neligh with a 7 p.m. wake.
Dewayne Voborny died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.
Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.