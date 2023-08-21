 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values around
110 to 115. Minimum overnight temperatures are forecast to
remain at or above 75 degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east
central, northeast and southeast Nebraska.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dewayne Voborny

Dewayne Voborny

NELIGH — Services for Dewayne R. Voborny, 85, Neligh, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in the Laurel Hill Cemetery in Neligh. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5287, American Legion Post 172, U.S. Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Monday at the church in Neligh with a 7 p.m. wake.

Dewayne Voborny died Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, at Antelope Memorial Hospital in Neligh.

Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden is in charge of arrangements.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

