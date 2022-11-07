MEADOW GROVE — Services for Dewayne O. Rohlff, 86, Meadow Grove, will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Meadow Grove. The Rev. BJ Fouts will officiate with burial in McCoy Cemetery in Meadow Grove. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7603, American Legion Post 170 and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden.
Dewayne Rohlff died Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Stanton Health Care Center in Stanton.
1936-2022
Dewayne Orval Rohlff was born to Adolf and Bertha (Hefti) Rohlff on March 30, 1936, in Wayne County. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith, grew up on the family farm, graduated from Carroll High School and entered the U.S. Army in January 1955.
Dewayne served his country for two years in New York City, where he met his spouse, Norma Rosado. They were married on June 29, 1957. To this union, three children were born: Darla, Donna, and D. “Tom.”
Dewayne and Norma lived in New York for a short time before moving to Ohio and then to Nebraska in 1959. In 1962, they moved to Meadow Grove, where Dewayne started Rohlff’s Repair and where he used his lifelong gift of fixing and building things. He moved a house onto their current property and remade it into their home, later constructing an addition.
Dewayne served on the Meadow Grove town board, first as a board member and the second time as board chairman. He was a volunteer on the Meadow Grove Fire Department for several years.
Dewayne took pride in helping maintain Victory Park on Main Street, along with fellow community members. He had great respect for our U.S. flag and proudly showed his patriotism with flag displays throughout the year.
Dewayne enjoyed riding his Honda Gold Wing and went on various out-of-state trips with a buddy, enjoying the freedom and being outdoors. He liked listening to country western music while keeping busy — he always had a project in the works. Dewayne was known for his unique float production entries for the annual Meadow Grove Fun Daze parades, his quick wit, was a jack of most trades and an avid card player.
Dewayne is survived by his spouse of 65 years, Norma of Meadow Grove; his children, Darla Wright of Meadow Grove, Donna (Dennis) Petersen of Tilden and Tom (Donna) Rohlff of Union; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Bertha Rohlff; a brother, Lowell Rohlff; and just recently his grandson, Adam Wright, on Sept. 29, 2022.