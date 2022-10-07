ATKINSON — Services for Devonne Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at a later date. Devonne Murray died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, Monona County. In Nebraska, Thurston, Boone, Madison, Stanton, Cuming and Burt Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Saturday. For the Frost Advisory, until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Saturday morning's temperatures will be colder than those recorded on Friday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
ATKINSON — Services for Devonne Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at a later date. Devonne Murray died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson is in charge of the arrangements.
MADISON — Services for Alvin D. Schroeder, 75, Madison, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Madison. Susan Urbanec will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in Madison. Military rites will be conducted by U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, Ameri…
ALBION — Services for Gaye L. Garder, 81, Albion, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at Immanuel-Zion (South Branch) Church in rural Albion. Vicar Elizabeth Goehring will officiate. Burial will be in North Branch (East) Cemetery.
PIERCE — Memorial service for Donna M. Koerting, 85, of Norfolk will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Justin Brockman will officiate. Inurnment will be in Prospect View Cemetery in rural Pierce.
ATKINSON — Services for Devonne Murray, 66, Atkinson, will be at a later date. Devonne Murray died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.
ATKINSON — Services for Marian M. Cook, 82, Newport, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Victory Road Evangelical Free Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Vincent will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.
NORFOLK — Services for Michael A. “Mike” Gotschall, 63, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Mike Gotschall died Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at his residence in Norfolk.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.