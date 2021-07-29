You have permission to edit this article.
Dessivee Wright

NIOBRARA — Services for Dessivee Wright, 31, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Ponca Agency Building in Niobrara. Burial will be in Ponca Cemetery in Niobrara.

Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday with a nightly wake at 7 p.m. at the Ponca Agency Building.

Wright died Monday, July 26, 2021.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara is in charge of arrangements.

