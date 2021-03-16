Memorial services for Derrick Synovec, 58, will be in Camarillo, Calif. He died Saturday, March 13, 2021, at his home.
1962-2021
Derrick was born April 2, 1962, at Norfolk to Chuck (Arlen) and Joyce Synovec. He graduated from Ventura High School in California in 1980 and attended Ventura Junior College. He was employed as an electrician on oil platforms off the coast of Ventura.
Survivors include his spouse, Tammy; daughter Julia; sons Dylan and Owen; mother Joyce Synovec; sister Theresa (Ron) Troxell; and brother David, all of California. He also is survived by his uncles, Mike and Wayne (Diane) Synovec, and his aunt, Donna (Lloyd) Koerting, all of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his father, Chuck Synovec, and his grandparents, Charles and Luella Synovec and J.D. and Lillian Scurlock.
Condolences can be sent to Joyce Synovec, 324 E. Fiesta Green, Port Hueneme, Calif., 93041.