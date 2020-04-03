Derek Niewohner

Derek Niewohner

ALBION — Private services for Derek J. Niewohner, 27, Albion, will be attended by his family and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

To comply with gathering restrictions because of COVID-19, there will be no public visitation. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

He died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at his home.

Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.

———

Derek John Niewohner, son of Matthew G. Niewohner and Denise R. (Viereck) Bruland, was born Oct. 21, 1992, at Albion. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion and attended Boone Central Schools through the ninth grade. He moved to Palmer, where he graduated from Palmer High School in 2011. He was active in football, basketball and track while excelling in academics.

After attending the University of Nebraska — Lincoln, he moved to Albion, where he worked for Niewohner Farms and Feedlot.

Derek loved math and enjoyed sharing that with kids, which took him back to Palmer, where he was a substitute and later a full-time para-educator at Palmer Elementary School.

He currently lived and worked at the family farming operation near Albion, where he was proud of being responsible for caring for the welfare of the livestock. But what he enjoyed most, was spending time working with his father during the planting and harvest seasons.

Derek’s interests and hobbies included everything sports, especially Husker sports. He had a way with kids, and whenever he was around, it would not take long for the nieces and nephews to surround him. He had a heart of gold, the ability to see the good in people and was a keen judge of character.

Derek loved his family and could make anyone feel like they were the most important person in the room. His infectious smile and contagious laugh will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

He is survived by his parents, Denise (Tony) Bruland of Norfolk and Matt (Tiffany) Niewohner of Petersburg; brothers and sisters: Kayla Bruland of Palmer, Ethan (Jaycee) Bruland of Humphrey, Brooke Bruland of Norfolk, Logan (Kelli) Niewohner of Albion, Hayden Niewohner and Noah Niewohner, both of Petersburg; nieces and nephews: Vanessa, Noah and Kallum Dorie of Palmer, and Knox, Nova, Karter, Summit and Whitlee Bruland of Humphrey; his grandparents, Beverly Rieck, Marilee Niewohner, Deb and Dan Slaymaker, all of Albion; his great-grandparents, Harold Thompson of St. Edward and Bernadine Slaymaker of Lenexa, Kan.; along with many aunts; uncles; cousins; and other relatives and friends.

Derek was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, John and Lois Viereck; his paternal grandfather, Delbert Niewohner; his grandparents, Duane Rieck and Shirley Thompson; and his uncle, David Spiegel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. You are welcome to contact the funeral home for the family’s contact information, or condolences may be sent to the family at: www.levanderfuneralhome.com.

Services will be recorded and posted on Derek’s page of the website following services.

Tags

In other news

Derek Niewohner

Derek Niewohner

ALBION — Private services for Derek J. Niewohner, 27, Albion, will be attended by his family and burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery in Albion.

Darlene Rosendahl

NORFOLK — Services for Darlene M. Rosendahl, 83, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Countryside Home in Madison.

Larry Willers

WAKEFIELD — Memorial services for Larry L. Willers, 78, rural Wayne, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Wakefield Cemetery.

Joyce Gansebom

Joyce Gansebom

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Joyce F. Gansebom, 76, Norfolk, will be at a later date at Grace Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Raeleen Junck

RANDOLPH — Services for Raeleen Junck, 62, Randolph, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her residence.

Vicki Bolduan

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Vicki L. Bolduan, 63, Madison, will be at a later date under the direction of Home for Funerals in Norfolk.

Virginia Burns

LAUREL — Graveside services for Virginia J. “Tiny” Burns, 87, Laurel, will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. The Rev. Isaac Chua will officiate. In compliance with current healthcare guidelines, the service will be private.

James Farnik

VERDIGRE — Private graveside services for James Farnik, 82, Creighton, will be at Jelen Cemetery in rural Verdigre. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Liela Berends

Liela Berends

MADISON — Private services for Liela R. Berends, 88, Madison, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. The Rev. Todd Kollbaum will officiate with burial in the Crown Hill Cemetery. The service will be private to comply with restrictions on large gatherings…

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-