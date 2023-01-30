 Skip to main content
Derek Friedrich

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Derek J. Friedrich, 30, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Leon Rosenthal will officiate. Inurnment will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Plainview.

Memorial visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday also at the funeral chapel.

Derek Friedrich died at his residence in Norfolk from a sudden illness on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

1992-2023

Derek was born on Dec. 22, 1992, in Norfolk to Kirk and Kristine (Gentzler) Friedrich. He attended Christ Lutheran School in Norfolk and graduated from Lutheran High Northeast in 2011. Derek was active in many sports growing up, including baseball, basketball, football, soccer and golf. He especially excelled at football and golf, and he loved to golf with his father and friends.

He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Northeast Community College in Norfolk. Derek worked in construction, as well as worked with his father in remodeling rental properties.

Derek enjoyed watching sports, especially anything related to the Cornhuskers. His favorite holiday was July 4th, always needing to have the biggest final “bang” in the neighborhood.

Survivors include his father, Kirk Friedrich of Norfolk; mother Kristine Gentzler of Bennington; siblings Taylor Friedrich of Norfolk and Samantha Friedrich of Norfolk; and his beloved Beagle, named “Bella.”

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gerald and Ila Friedrich and Jim and Jayne Gentzler.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

