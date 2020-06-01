Derald Larsen

CARROLL — Graveside services for Derald A. Larsen, 77, St. Lawrence, S.D., formerly of Carroll, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll. The Rev. Linda Mohr of the New England Congregational Church in Stanton will officiate.
He died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Johnson Funeral Home of Randolph is in charge of the arrangements.
1942-2020
Derald Arthur Larsen was born June 3, 1942, at Carroll, the son of Arthur and Carol (Jones) Larsen. He attended Wayne County rural schools and was a 1960 graduate of Wayne High School.
Derald was a member of the Nebraska Army National Guard. He worked at Norfolk Livestock Market.
He married Joyce Faulk; they were later divorced. He worked for Richmond-Wilhoit Construction Co. as they constructed the Nucor plant in Norfolk; was employed as a welder at Vulcraft; worked in maintenance at Nucor Steel for nearly 15 years; employed at Miller Grain Company in Miller, S.D., as a feed sacker and drove truck for Miller-area farmers when they needed help.
In 1989, during South Dakota’s Centennial celebration, Derald drove oxen and a covered wagon across South Dakota.
Derald’s passion was horses; he raised horses his entire life. His second love were his dogs and always had one or two with him.
Survivors include his mother, Carol Larsen of Wayne; two brothers, Rich Larsen of Randolph and Rex and Sueanne Larsen of Snyder; three sisters, Dee Larsen-Fallesen of Carroll, Darlene and Gary Appel of Hoskins and Jan and Jim Burger of Plainview; his brother-in-law, Doug Long of Herman; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; Derald’s dear friends, Joni Weaver of St. Lawrence and Kathy “Kat” Schaefer of St. Lawrence.
Preceding Derald in death were his father; his brother and sister-in-law, Don and Sandy Larsen; a sister, Joyce Long; a nephew, Andrew Larsen; and maternal and paternal grandparents.
Pallbearers will be Derald’s family: Rich Larsen, Gary Appel, Doug Long, Rex Larsen, Reno Larsen and Jim Burger.
