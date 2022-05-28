 Skip to main content
Denyce Towle

Denyce M. “Dee Dee” Towle, 94, formerly of Norfolk, will be at Mountain View Cemetery in Boulder, Colo. No services are planned.

Denyce Towle died Saturday, May 7, 2022.

1928-2022

Denyce was born in Wadena, Minn., on Feb. 2, 1928, to Nora and Frank Marshall, the oldest of three children. The young family soon moved to Norfolk, where Denyce grew up and met the love of her life, John Towle. They married and began a family, eventually moving to Boulder, Colo., in 1948.

Denyce retired from the University of Colorado at Boulder and, after John’s death, she moved to Bozeman, Mont., in order to enjoy the company of and participate in the lives of family who lived there. A trip to Sedona, Ariz., sparked a desire to relocate once again, and this would be where she enjoyed her final days. She easily made friends, was fascinated by the call of the desert quail and was challenged by getting her “steps” in during regular walks while looking for heart-shaped rocks, a new hobby introduced to her by her Grandson Zac and his spouse, Heather.

Preceding Denyce in death was her spouse, John; an infant son, Jon Marshall Towle; her son-in-law, Thomas Alan Barrow; sister Darlo Reese; and brother Larry Marshall.

Surviving are daughters Debbie Barrow and Darcy Gallagher (Tim); grandchildren Christine Cicatelli (Chris), Jon Barrow (Andrea), J. Travis Collins (Julie), and Zachary Collins (Heather); her great-grandchildren, Campbell Collins, Adia Barrow, Madison Collins, Hudson Barrow, Bradley Barrow, Gionne Cicatelli, Ione Collins, Ginger Barrow, Grey Collins and Lark Collins. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews. Donations in Denyce’s memory would be welcome to Desert Labrador Retriever Rescue or World Central Kitchen. “Blessed is she who believed that there would be a fulfillment of what was spoken to her from the Lord.” Luke 1:45

