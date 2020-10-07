Dennis Ward

LINCOLN — A celebration of life for Dennis “Butch” Ward, 72, will be at a later date. No services are planned.
Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home of Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.
He died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
1947-2020
Dennis Ray “Butch” Ward was born Oct. 23, 1947, to Guy and Helen Ward in Burwell.
On March 26, 1971, he married Barbara Terry. For some time, Dennis worked in the insurance business. Later in his life, Dennis found his passion working with special needs adults at DSN/CSN.
Dennis loved spending time with his spouse and family, fishing, watching and attending sporting events, and he had a love for gadgets.
Dennis is survived by his spouse; daughters Terri (Jeff) Drager, Teresa Haynes, Kim Ward and Kelly Ward; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his best friend, Roger Hirschfeld; and his dog, Sadie.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Traci; a sister, Karen; three grandsons; and one great-grandson.
Memorials are to be directed in care of the family.