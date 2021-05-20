Dennis Temple

Dennis Bradley Temple passed away in his sleep at home on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
1949-2021
Dennis was born to Oscar and Marion Temple on April 3, 1949, in Bryn Mawr, Pa. He always loved the outdoors and spent many happy days in the Pocono mountains hunting with his father and younger brother, Roger Temple.
His entrance into academia began on a difficult note — by failing kindergarten — but 12 years later, he was the first member of his family to graduate from high school.
He entered Penn State University in 1967, interested in pursuing a degree in forestry to make a career of his love for the woods. After spending the next summer counting trees for the Forest Service in Maine, he decided he’d seen as much of the woods as he liked, and he’d rather study people. He completed his psychology degree in 1971 and two months later enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
Dennis rose to the rank of LTJG on the USS Francis Marion while cruising along Panama’s coast and through the Caribbean seas.
After his tour of service, he enrolled in Columbia International University as a young Christian to pursue a master’s degree in Bible and missions. His mechanical skills served him well when a fellow grad student, Miss Patty Cartwright, asked him for help repairing her yellow Datsun. He’s been fixing her cars ever since. They were married in Newtown Square, Pa., on Oct. 28, 1978.
After living in Oxford, Pa., for a year, they moved to Portland, Ore., for Dennis to begin his doctoral studies in clinical psychology at Western Conservative Baptist Seminary.
They enjoyed living in the Pacific Northwest for eight years, and during this happy time, Joanna, Melissa and Julia were born to them. In 1987, Dennis completed his Ph.D. and relocated the family to Maryland in order to open a private practice.
During their years in Maryland, Dennis and Patty moved several times, eventually settling near the Allegheny mountains. Three more children arrived: Stephen, Benjamin and Erica completed their family.
Dennis shared his love of the great outdoors with his children, taking them hiking on the Appalachian trail, sailing the Chesapeake Bay, planting trees and practicing archery in the backyard. They actively participated in the life and community of their church, with Dennis teaching Sunday school to middle and high school students.
In 2002, Dennis and Patty made the difficult decision to transplant their family to Norfolk for an employment opportunity. Dennis’s family kept him busy with their various sports and extracurricular activities, but in his spare time, he enjoyed long drives in the country, folk music, sci-fi films, reading in his recliner, squirrel and bird watching from his kitchen window, summer vacations visiting in-laws in West Texas, going target shooting, playing his guitar and rooting for Penn State football.
Dennis was also an active member in his church in Norfolk and served as an elder for One Hope Fellowship.
Though a man of many interests and hobbies, Dennis’s greatest affection was for the Lord and the furthering of the gospel. His life was marked by sacrifice for his family and the futures of his children. His legacy is his service to God, country, community and those who called him dad, grandpa, spouse, brother and friend.
Dennis will be deeply missed by Patricia, his spouse of 42 years, who never failed to laugh at his corny jokes; his daughter, Joanna, who followed him into a career in psychology and a love of dogs, son-in-law Matt and granddaughter Adeline; his daughter Melissa, who continued her father’s legacy of pranking and also attended seminary to study theology; his daughter, Julia, who received her father’s love for the outdoors and joined him in birdwatching and son-in-law Greg; his son, Stephen, who shares his father’s contemplative thinking and traveling spirit of his youth; his son, Benjamin, who inherited his generosity and pun-filled sense of humor; and daughter Erica, who is another curly-haired avid reader. He will also be missed by his brother, Roger (Theresa) and nieces Vickie and Laura of Lincoln College, Pa.; brother-in-law Jon Cartwright of Eldorado, Texas; sister-in-law Janet Cartwright (Ray Choudhry) of Moline, Ill.; niece Susan Choudhry of Madison, Wis., and nephew Jeff Choudhry of Alexandria, Va., and dear family friends who were like children to him (April, Chuck, Ben P. and Michael).
Dennis was preceded in death by his father and mother and beloved canine companions.
Funeral services will be held at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk at 2 p.m. Friday, May 21, with a visitation beginning at 1 p.m. He will be buried with full military honors by the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.