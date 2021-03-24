You have permission to edit this article.
Dennis Swanson

WAUSA — Services for Dennis Swanson, 82, Wausa, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Carl Sirotzki will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery in Wausa.

Visitation will begin an hour prior to services at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.

He died Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Plainview Manor in Plainview.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

Joan Murphy

Joan Murphy

STUART — Services for Joan F. Murphy, 86, Stuart, were March 15 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stuart. The Rev. James Weeder officiated and burial was in the parish cemetery.

Ronald Pohlman

Ronald Pohlman

NORFOLK — Services for Ronald L. “Ron” Pohlman, 75, Stanton, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Monday, March 22, 2021, at his home.

Ronald Aschoff

Ronald Aschoff

OSMOND — Services for Ronald Aschoff, 84, Osmond, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted.

Barbara Furley

Barbara Furley

NORFOLK — Services for Barbara J. Furley, 84, Branson West, Mo., formerly of Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 26, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Rosalind Lamson

Rosalind Lamson

NORFOLK — A celebration of life for Rosalind “Roz” Lamson, 70, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, May 7, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.

Jim Harmer

Jim Harmer

CARROLL — Memorial services for Jim D. Harmer, 57, Carroll, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Carroll City Auditorium.

Marilyn McGinty

Marilyn McGinty

NORFOLK — Private graveside services for Marilyn A. McGinty, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, March 27, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

