LINDY — Memorial services for Dennis Stewart, 81, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial at a later date.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.

Dennis died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1941-2023

Dennis M. Stewart, son of Melvin and Henrietta Stewart, was born Sept. 13, 1941, at the homeplace near Bloomfield. He attended East Star District 98 and graduated from Bloomfield High School.

On May 25, 1968, Dennis was united in marriage to Dixie Alexander at the United Methodist Church. They were blessed with two adopted children, Douglas and Darci Stewart.

Dennis was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy and served on the church council. He was also a member of the Masons and Tri-State Tractor Club and really enjoyed the tractor rides. Dennis served on the rural fire board for 50 years.

Dennis is survived by his spouse, Dixie of Bloomfield; son Doug Stewart of Bloomfield; grandchildren Samantha (Reed) Fehringer, Hope (Keegan) Wrieth and Jacob Stewart; one great-grandchild Dawson; sister Delaine Jensen of Bloomfield; and brother Merle (Ginger) Stewart of Damascus, Ore.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Darci; parents Melvin and Etta; brother-in-law Allen Jensen; and niece Jylle Jensen.

