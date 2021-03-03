Dennis Stapelman

MILFORD — A celebration of life for Dennis R. Stapelman, 70, Milford, formerly of Belden, will be in May at the Milford United Methodist Church.
He died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Seward.
Lauber Funeral and Cremation Service of Milford is in charge of the arrangements.
1950-2021
He will be laid to rest at the Belden Cemetery with military honors in the family plot.
Dennis Ray Stapelman was born Oct. 31, 1950, to Clarence “Bud” and Alice “Joyce” (Young) Stapelman, the fourth of five children.
Dennis was baptized and confirmed in the Union Presbyterian Church in Belden. As a young boy, he attended Country School District 37 and later went to Belden Public School before graduating from Randolph High School with the class of 1969.
Dennis enlisted into the Army Reserves in Norfolk and served for eight years. He furthered his education by enrolling in the building construction program at Southeast Community College in Milford.
Afterward, he worked as a maintenance carpenter for the college for over 20 years.
Survivors include his brothers and sisters-in-law, Ron and Sharlene Stapelman of Belden, Gary and Debra Stapelman of Sioux Falls, S.D.; a twin sister and brother-in-law, Dianne and Meryl Loseke of Badger, Iowa; several nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents and a sister, Deborah Stapelman.
Memorials may be directed to the family for future designation.