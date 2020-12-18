BLOOMFIELD — Services for Dennis Schroeder, 68, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.
He died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
SPENCER — Private family services for Delores Clocker, 96, of Spencer will be Monday, Dec. 21, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. The Rev. Grant H. Graff will officiate.
MADISON — Services for Carolyn K. Nathan 72, of Madison are pending with Resseguie Funeral Home in Madison.
ROYAL — Graveside services for Dr. Randall Pedersen, 83, of Royal will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Royal City Cemetery.
CROFTON — Services for Keith G. Kool, 74, of Crofton will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
NIOBRARA — Norman Johnson, 72, Verdel, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch. Services will be at a later date under the direction of Brockhaus Funeral Home in Niobrara.
RANDOLPH — Private family graveside services for Mary A. Lorenz, 89, of Randolph will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Randolph City Cemetery with the Rev. Trudy Powell officiating.
NORFOLK — Services for Erma R. Eggerling, 84, of Norfolk will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Karl will officiate. Interment will be held at the Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.
O’NEILL — Services for Bob Bittner, 68, O’Neill, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. Nancy Moore will officiate. Burial will be at 12:30 p.m. in the Akron Cemetery in Akron.
