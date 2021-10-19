You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dennis Reichlinger

Dennis Reichlinger

WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a public vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service at the church.

Dennis Reichlinger died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.

Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with arrangements.

1933-2021

Dennis John Reichlinger was born Jan. 29, 1933, to Wilbur and Gertrude (Ernesti) Reichlinger at home on the family farm north of West Point. He attended Cuming County Rural School District 28 and graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1950.

He began farming with his father and on March 2, 1953, entered the U.S. Army. Dennis completed basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and was honorably discharged on March 1, 1955, at Fort Carson in Colorado. He returned to the family farm near West Point.

On June 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lillian Pottebaum at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Three children, Thomas, Jean and Sandra, were born to this union. In April 1973, the couple moved into West Point, and Dennis was employed at Farmers Co-op and later Northeast Co-op for 25 years until retiring. For 10 years, Dennis worked part-time for Roberts Dairy.

Dennis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and West Point American Legion Post 70. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his spouse of 64 years, Lillian of West Point; a son, Thomas Reichlinger of West Point and family Jacob Reichlinger, Lucas Reichlinger (and daughter Olivia) and Kayla Reichlinger; a daughter, Jean Chase of Omaha and family Jack and Teela Chase (and children Dexter and Nova) and Raymond Chase; a son-in-law, David Knobbe of West Point and family Henry and Betsy Knobbe (and children Elyse and Cameron) and Benjamin and Ashley Knobbe (and children Nolan and Kinsley); and two sisters, Theresa Stecher of West Point and Joanne Johnson of Moses Lake, Wash.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gertrude Reichlinger; daughter Sandra Knobbe; sisters Evelyn Stratmann, Mary Schmaderer and Gertrude Kleffner; and a brother in infancy.

A luncheon at Beed Transportation will follow the burial.

Tags

In other news

Marian Peters

Marian Peters

PIERCE — Services for Marian L. Peters, 91, Pierce, will be Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery, Pierce. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the church.

Jeffrey Marcellus

Jeffrey Marcellus

ATKINSON — Services for Jeffrey D. Marcellus, 50, Stuart, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Atkinson Presbyterian Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the Stuart Community Cemetery.

Thomas Strehl

Thomas Strehl

OSMOND — Services for Thomas L. Strehl, 74, Osmond, will be at a later date. Thomas Strehl died on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, at the Plainview Manor. Ashburn Funeral Home in Osmond is in charge of arrangements.

Duane Dufek

Duane Dufek

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Duane E. Dufek, 69, Norfolk, will be at noon Saturday, Oct. 23, at Westridge United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Claire Gager will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Union Cemetery at Battle Creek.

Marian Peters

Marian Peters

PIERCE — Services for Marian L. Peters, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery.

Blake Bartels

Blake Bartels

CROFTON — Services for Blake William Bartels, 39, Crofton, will be on Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. Boniface Catholic Church in Menominee, with the Revs. Jim Keiter and Ron Johnson officiating. Burial will be in the Beaver Creek Cemetery in rural Crofton. Visitation will be from…

Daphne Ferguson

Daphne Ferguson

NORFOLK — Services for Daphne L. (Boe) Ferguson, 93, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Jim Carretto will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jo Ann Wilson

Jo Ann Wilson

BASSETT — Services for Jo Ann Wilson, 70, Bassett, will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at United Methodist Church in Atkinson at 11 a.m. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service.

Sherilyn Kimm

Sherilyn Kimm

CROFTON — Services for Sherilyn S. Kimm, 69, Yankton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton. The Revs. Terry Buol and David Liewer will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mitchell, S.D.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara