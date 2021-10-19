WEST POINT — Services for Dennis Reichlinger, 88, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial of the ashes in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church with a public vigil and rosary at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday an hour prior to the service at the church.
Dennis Reichlinger died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Minnick Funeral Home in West Point is assisting with arrangements.
1933-2021
Dennis John Reichlinger was born Jan. 29, 1933, to Wilbur and Gertrude (Ernesti) Reichlinger at home on the family farm north of West Point. He attended Cuming County Rural School District 28 and graduated from Guardian Angels High School in 1950.
He began farming with his father and on March 2, 1953, entered the U.S. Army. Dennis completed basic training at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas, and was honorably discharged on March 1, 1955, at Fort Carson in Colorado. He returned to the family farm near West Point.
On June 29, 1957, he was united in marriage to Lillian Pottebaum at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. Three children, Thomas, Jean and Sandra, were born to this union. In April 1973, the couple moved into West Point, and Dennis was employed at Farmers Co-op and later Northeast Co-op for 25 years until retiring. For 10 years, Dennis worked part-time for Roberts Dairy.
Dennis was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and West Point American Legion Post 70. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse of 64 years, Lillian of West Point; a son, Thomas Reichlinger of West Point and family Jacob Reichlinger, Lucas Reichlinger (and daughter Olivia) and Kayla Reichlinger; a daughter, Jean Chase of Omaha and family Jack and Teela Chase (and children Dexter and Nova) and Raymond Chase; a son-in-law, David Knobbe of West Point and family Henry and Betsy Knobbe (and children Elyse and Cameron) and Benjamin and Ashley Knobbe (and children Nolan and Kinsley); and two sisters, Theresa Stecher of West Point and Joanne Johnson of Moses Lake, Wash.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gertrude Reichlinger; daughter Sandra Knobbe; sisters Evelyn Stratmann, Mary Schmaderer and Gertrude Kleffner; and a brother in infancy.
A luncheon at Beed Transportation will follow the burial.