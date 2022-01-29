LINCOLN — Memorial services for Dennis D. Pohlman, 75, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at Grace Community Evangelical Church, 6843 S. St., in Lincoln. The Rev. Steve Thompson will officiate. Burial took place on Jan. 18 at the Stanton Cemetery. The Rev. Clint Hogrefe officiated at the graveside.
1946-2022
Dennis Pohlman went to his heavenly home on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. He died at Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln of pulmonary embolism and pneumonia.
Dennis was born Oct. 25, 1946, to Herman and Gertrude (Richter) Pohlman of Stanton. He was raised with his brothers and sisters on the family farm. He graduated from Nebraska Christian High School in Central City in 1966.
As a young man, he lived in the Los Angeles area and worked at a nursing home and a restaurant. He lived the rest of his life in Lincoln and helped his mother Gertrude until her death in 2007.
Dennis was a Christian. He had accepted Jesus Christ and his faith was essential in his life. He was a loving person who sought to be quick to forgive, to express gratitude, to mend relationships, and above all, to be kind. He touched many hearts with his gentle nature and his deliberate, thoughtful way of speaking. Living with schizophrenia, Dennis worked harder than many people knew to manage his illness and to find God’s will. His family remains deeply grateful to Dennis’s caregivers, friends and community in Lincoln.
Throughout his life, Dennis was known for his artistic gifts, including drawing and painting. He loved singing, wrote poetry, made up his own jokes and delighted in making people laugh. He is warmly remembered by congregants at Grace Community Evangelical Church in Lincoln and by staff and residents of Gramercy Hill, where he lived for the past 14 years. He liked to help and befriend newcomers there, and felt honored to be designated a “resident ambassador.”
Survivors include two sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol (Arvel) Witte of Los Angeles and Bonnie (Len) Anderson of Mechanicsville, Va.; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Pohlman of Washington, D.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Stanley and Bob; and sister-in-law Wynema Pohlman.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The People’s City Mission in Lincoln.
