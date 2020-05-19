COVID-19 Nebraska cases

Dennis Otte

OMAHA — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, will be at a later date at the Omaha National Cemetery in Omaha with military rites.

No public visitation is planned.

He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne.

Edwin Wiedeman

NORFOLK — Graveside services for Edwin E. Wiedeman, 91, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk. Military honors will be conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion Post 16 and VFW Post 1644.

Donald Larson

O’NEILL — Services for Donald Larson, 86, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be at a later date in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Cody Stone

STANTON — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 20, at New England Congregational Church in Stanton. The Rev. Linda Mohr will officiate.

Don Volwiler

CARROLL — Private graveside services for Don E. Volwiler, 82, Carroll, will be at Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll with military rites.

Grace Wicks

PLAINVIEW — Services for Grace Marie Wicks, infant daughter of Mandy and

Kathleen Stewart

RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. Gary Volt will officiate. Burial will be in the Randolph Cemetery.

Margaret Paulsen

O’NEILL — Private services for Margaret “Shug” Paulsen, 95, O’Neill, will be at Christ Lutheran Church in O’Neill. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate. Burial will be in Tilden City Cemetery in Tilden.

Roger Roth

SPENCER — Services for Roger Roth, 80, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Sunday, May 17, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in O’Neill.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

