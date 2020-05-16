WAYNE — Services for Dennis Otte, 74, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
In other news
INMAN — Private services for Kathy Fick, 66, Inman, will be at a later date with burial in the Inman Cemetery.
RANDOLPH — Services for Kathleen Stewart, 86, Randolph, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. She died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Randolph.
NEWMAN GROVE — Barbara G. Worthington, 96, Newman Grove, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Boone County Health Center in Albion.
NORFOLK — Services for Cody Stone, 22, Norfolk, are pending at Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary in Stanton. He died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
EWING — Service for Gloria L. (Napier) Montgomery, 90, Ewing, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 18, at the United Methodist Presbyterian Church in Ewing. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will be in Ewing City Cemetery.
NORFOLK — Services for Edward X. Dziowgo, 99, Norfolk, were Friday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Patrick McLaughlin officiated. Burial was in the O’Neill Cemetery in O’Neill with military honors conducted by the Nebraska Army National Guard Honor Guard, American Legion P…
Harold R. Dunlap Jr. moved peacefully to Heaven on April 5, 2020, at the Norfolk Veterans Home. No services or memorial is scheduled at this time.
Larry D. Hanna, 68, Ainsworth, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. No memorial services are planned at this time.